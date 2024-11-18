Extension of the gas network in Zădăreni and Felnac

Please follow and like us:

The extension of the natural gas supply network in Arad County continues. And the County Council is contributing to the development of local communities by supporting such projects.

„Introducing gas to a community is first and foremost an increased comfort for people. But also a motivating factor for attracting investors. As always, we provide support for such projects, both directly, through co-financing, and indirectly, as in this case, by granting the right of use and the right of easement for utilities on land publicly owned by Arad County”, said Iustin Cionca, President of Arad County Council.

The extension of the gas network for the localities of Bodrogul Nou (Zădăreni commune), Călugăreni and Felnac (Felnac commune) is being carried out through a project financed by the National Investment Program „Anghel Saligny”, and the estimated amount is 24-25 million. The contribution of Arad County Council for this project amounted to 300.000 lei for Zădăreni commune and 232.000 lei for Felnac commune.