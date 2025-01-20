Please follow and like us:

The Arad County Council stands out as the only county authority in Romania managing two school camps: the Căsoaia and Moneasa camps. These locations serve as landmarks for educational, recreational, and youth training activities, set in stunning natural environments with remarkable cultural and tourism potential.

“Managing these two school camps is both a responsibility and a unique opportunity for the Arad County Council. A key element in promoting these facilities is ensuring easy access. By investing in infrastructure, we make sure that students and young people coming here can travel safely and more quickly. Modern road infrastructure is an absolute necessity to support these activities and to foster county tourism,” stated Sergiu Bîlcea, Vice President of the Arad County Council.

In this regard, the modernization of the Masca-Măderat-Arăneag county road, a stretch of approximately 11.5 kilometers, is a strategic investment. This road significantly shortens the distance between Arad city and the tourist area of Căsoaia, making the camp and other nearby attractions more accessible.

The construction work is scheduled to be completed this year. “Căsoaia is not just a camp for students and youth; it is also a major point of interest for Arad’s tourism. It hosts the Monumental Sculpture Park, a site of national importance, and serves as a hub for mountain trails connecting to other tourist landmarks such as the Șiria and Șoimoș fortresses. Infrastructure investments are a crucial step in promoting this natural and cultural heritage,” added Sergiu Bîlcea.