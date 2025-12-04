The Arad County Council (CJA) has completed the modernization of the county road connecting Peregu Mare and Peregu Mic

Please follow and like us:

“I initiated this project in 2022, when I was a county councilor. I received support from the institution’s leadership at that time as well as from the full council, and the project initially began at the documentation stage, after which, in March of this year, the actual construction works started. Together we managed to complete this road, and these days the work is being officially received.

During the execution, there were inevitable inconveniences, for which we want to thank the citizens for their patience and understanding. We are glad to be able to offer the community a modernized road, which we hope they will use for a long time. The work benefits from a 60-month warranty from the contractor,” said Péró Tamás, Vice President of the Arad County Council.

The Peregu Mare – Peregu Mic road section, with a length of 3.178 km, was completed within the nine-month deadline, and the final value of the investment is 8.5 million lei (excluding VAT). The financing was provided entirely from the budget of the Arad County Council.