The village of Crocna in the commune of Dieci will no longer have water supply problems

English 13 noiembrie 2024 admin 0

Arad Water Company has taken an important step towards improving the quality of life in our communities by acquiring a state-of-the-art drinking water booster station in Crocna village, Dieci commune.

This strategic investment will solve the problem of access to water in the village, where half of the inhabitants were facing water shortages due to water level differences.

With the new station, all inhabitants of Crocna will benefit from a constant supply of drinking water.

