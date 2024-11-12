Town of Pecica modernizes and expands public transport

Please follow and like us:

The administration of Pecica is elaborating a project for the implementation of public transportation on several streets of the city, with the intention to purchase electric buses.

The project aims to connect the town and the neighboring villages of Turnu and Sederhat with useful routes and modern stations.

„By the end of the year we will submit a new project very useful for the community: the implementation of a local public transportation system with electric buses, with routes that will cover both the main routes of Pecica and the connection with the neighboring villages Turnu and Sederhat.

The nearly €5 million project includes the purchase of two electric buses, the installation of recharging stations for them and 24 intelligent bus stops with access and warning systems for people with disabilities.

We want to modernize the pedestrian crossings on streets 1 and 2, as well as those near the bus stops, with intelligent lighting and video surveillance, as well as a system for electronic purchase of travel tickets,” said the mayor of Pecica, Petru Antal.