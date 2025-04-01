67% of Companies Working on County Council Projects Are from Arad

Please follow and like us:

67.2% of the contracts awarded by the Arad County Council go to local companies, according to the president of the Arad County Council, Iustin Cionca.

Last year, the Arad County Council signed 174 procurement contracts. Of these, 117 were awarded to companies based in Arad. The total value of the council’s acquisitions in 2024 amounted to 365 million lei.

“In reality, even among the 57 contractors from other counties, the majority work with subcontractors from Arad, whether on hospital investments or county road projects. This means that the percentage of local beneficiaries is even higher,” stated Iustin Cionca.

This year marks the second consecutive year in which the Arad County Council allocates 70% of its budget to investments. The figures indicate that most of this money stays within the county and supports the local economy, the president of the Arad County Council emphasized.