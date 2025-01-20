75 patients to be relocated to the New Hospital in Căpâlnaș

Please follow and like us:

Efforts have begun to transfer patients from the old Neuropsychiatry Hospital in Căpâlnaș to its newly constructed facility. A total of 75 patients will benefit from improved treatment conditions. Among them, 17 were previously housed in the now-defunct Medico-Social Unit in Săvârșin, which ceased operations at the end of last year.

Claudia Hotăran, the director of the Căpâlnaș hospital, confirmed that the relocation will be completed by the end of March. „For the first three months of the year, we will operate simultaneously in both locations. At the moment, certain logistical aspects, such as heating facilities, still need to be finalized,” she stated.

The new hospital was inaugurated on July 21, 2023, in the presence of Adrian-Ioan Veștea, Minister of Development, Public Works, and Administration. Minister Veștea expressed his admiration for the facility, describing it as a benchmark for other county authorities and Romania’s healthcare system. „The conditions created here set a standard that others can follow,” he remarked.

The new Căpâlnaș Psychiatric Hospital represents an investment of over 26 million lei. It spans a total area of 5,385 square meters and features a basement, ground floor, and first floor. With a capacity of 75 patients, the hospital also includes a recreational courtyard. It offers continuous medical care as well as occupational therapy programs. Construction began in 2019, funded by the National Local Development Program and the county budget.

The old psychiatric hospital operated in the 150-year-old Mocioni-Teleki Castle, for which rent was paid. According to Arad County Council President Iustin Cionca, this new investment was necessary due to both the rising incidence of mental health disorders and the need for upgraded healthcare standards. „This relocation solves several issues, including the closure of the Medico-Social Unit in Săvârșin, ensuring that those patients are not left without care,” Cionca stated.