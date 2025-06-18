„Arad Estival”: Foam & DJ Party, Poolside Fun, and Open Air Cinema at Neptun Pool Complex
The „Arad Estival” event will continue between June 20 – 22 at Neptun Pool Complex, with plenty of activities planned for locals around the pool area, a DJ party, and an outdoor film screening in the commercial area parking lot.
The events are organized by the Arad City Hall, through the Arad Municipal Cultural Center.
Access to these events will be according to Recons SA regulations.
More information online: https://www.reconsarad.ro/strandul-neptun-arad
SCHEDULE
Friday, June 20, between 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM, pool area
-
DJ Party
-
Interactive games for children and youth
-
Aerobics
-
Aqua gym
Saturday, June 21, between 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM, pool area
-
DJ Party & Foam Party
From 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM – Summer Dance Party with Mike Kross and DJ Kaos, in the commercial area parking lot – Free admission
Sunday, June 22, between 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM, pool area
-
Interactive games for children and youth
-
Aerobics
-
Aqua gym
-
Aqua dance
-
Aqua fit & fun
From 10:00 PM, in the commercial area parking lot
-
Open Air Cinema: “Hedgehog Hunt” (dir. Mihaly Schwechtje). Free admission
