Ultimele știri

News Arad

Stiri si reportaje din judetul Arad

„Arad Estival”: Foam & DJ Party, Poolside Fun, and Open Air Cinema at Neptun Pool Complex „Arad Estival”: Foam & DJ Party, Poolside Fun, and Open Air Cinema at Neptun Pool Complex

„Arad Estival”: Foam & DJ Party, Poolside Fun, and Open Air Cinema at Neptun Pool Complex

English 18 iunie 2025 admin 0

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Pin Share

The „Arad Estival” event will continue between June 20 – 22 at Neptun Pool Complex, with plenty of activities planned for locals around the pool area, a DJ party, and an outdoor film screening in the commercial area parking lot.

The events are organized by the Arad City Hall, through the Arad Municipal Cultural Center.
Access to these events will be according to Recons SA regulations.
More information online: https://www.reconsarad.ro/strandul-neptun-arad

SCHEDULE

Friday, June 20, between 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM, pool area

  • DJ Party

  • Interactive games for children and youth

  • Aerobics

  • Aqua gym

Saturday, June 21, between 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM, pool area

  • DJ Party & Foam Party
    From 7:30 PM – 10:30 PMSummer Dance Party with Mike Kross and DJ Kaos, in the commercial area parking lot – Free admission

Sunday, June 22, between 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM, pool area

  • Interactive games for children and youth

  • Aerobics

  • Aqua gym

  • Aqua dance

  • Aqua fit & fun

From 10:00 PM, in the commercial area parking lot

  • Open Air Cinema: “Hedgehog Hunt” (dir. Mihaly Schwechtje). Free admission

About author

admin

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Adresa ta de email nu va fi publicată. Câmpurile obligatorii sunt marcate cu *

Subscribe to NEWSARAD -Stiri aradene,evenimente,politica,cultura si reportaje by Email