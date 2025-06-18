„Arad Estival”: Foam & DJ Party, Poolside Fun, and Open Air Cinema at Neptun Pool Complex

Please follow and like us:

The „Arad Estival” event will continue between June 20 – 22 at Neptun Pool Complex, with plenty of activities planned for locals around the pool area, a DJ party, and an outdoor film screening in the commercial area parking lot.

The events are organized by the Arad City Hall, through the Arad Municipal Cultural Center.

Access to these events will be according to Recons SA regulations.

More information online: https://www.reconsarad.ro/strandul-neptun-arad

SCHEDULE

Friday, June 20, between 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM, pool area

DJ Party

Interactive games for children and youth

Aerobics

Aqua gym

Saturday, June 21, between 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM, pool area

DJ Party & Foam Party

From 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM – Summer Dance Party with Mike Kross and DJ Kaos, in the commercial area parking lot – Free admission

Sunday, June 22, between 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM, pool area

Interactive games for children and youth

Aerobics

Aqua gym

Aqua dance

Aqua fit & fun

From 10:00 PM, in the commercial area parking lot