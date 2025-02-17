Her Excellency Manika Jain, Ambassador of India to Romania, Visits Arad for High-Level Discussions

Please follow and like us:

Her Excellency Manika Jain, the Ambassador of India to Romania, met today in Arad with the President of the County Council, Iustin Cionca. The meeting was also attended by the President of the Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture, and Industry, Gheorghe Seculici, and the Vice President of the institution, Florin Ionescu.

Her Excellency is the first Indian ambassador to visit Arad in the past nine years.

Arad County currently hosts nine Indian investors, mainly in the logistics and workforce recruitment sectors.

„We are open to any kind of partnership with countries from the Asian region. We particularly appreciate India’s textile industry, as Arad itself has a significant tradition in textiles. We also value the dedication and hard work of Indian workers who come here. Although their numbers are not high, most foreign workers employed in Arad come from countries neighboring India. I see a possible collaboration between the Arad County Council and the Indian Embassy in this regard. Since you share the same cultural space with the Asian workers arriving in Arad, I believe it would be important for us to organize cultural events together that remind them of home, their families, and their traditions. We have three cultural institutions under our administration, and we can organize everything from performances to museum exhibitions,” stated Iustin Cionca.

Following this invitation, Her Excellency also visited the County Museum Complex today, which operates under the County Council, to discuss the details of an extraordinary exhibition that could be organized in Arad at the beginning of the summer.