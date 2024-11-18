Please follow and like us:

Another 950 thousand euro will go into modern equipment at the Oncology Hospital in Arad. The medical equipment to be purchased, through a cross-border project, consists of: ultrasound scanner with software for contrast ultrasound, automated system for personalized preparation of cytostatic medication, laser for lithotripsy, high-resolution micro-ultrasound system, urological endoscopy kit.

Arad County Council is a partner, together with Békés County Council from Hungary, in the project „Development of Network to Improve Health Status of Population (DENIM)” within the INTERREG VI-A Romania-Hungary Program 2021-2027. Through this strategic partnership, Arad County Emergency Hospital will benefit from modern medical facilities necessary for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of oncologic diseases.

„This initiative responds to an acute need, given that in our county, more than 1,000 people are diagnosed with cancer every year, while we have more than 14,000 patients diagnosed with oncologic diseases. These patients regularly need specific investigations, both for treatment and monitoring”, said the President of Arad County Council, Iustin Cionca.

The „DENIM” project reflects the strong partnership between Romania and Hungary for the benefit of citizens and highlights the common priorities in terms of public health and social cohesion in the cross-border region.