Over €7,900 for each child with disabilities. Pre-registration for e-vouchers has begun

Over €7,900 is available for each child with disabilities under the „Tech-Assist” project, and pre-registration for e-vouchers begins on Wednesday, October 1, announced the Minister of Labor, Petre-Florin Manole.

„Over €7,900 for each child with disabilities. Starting October 1, pre-registration opens for the e-vouchers within the ‘Tech-Assist’ project. This is a real chance for thousands of children to become more independent and for parents to know they are not alone. I encourage you to get informed and apply, so that every child can receive the support they need,” wrote the Minister of Labor on Facebook.

At the same time, the National Authority for the Protection of Children’s Rights and Adoption (ANPDCA) announced on its social media page that the „Tech-Assist” project aims to increase the social inclusion and autonomy of children.

„The National Authority for the Protection of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (ANPDPD) provides support to children with disabilities by granting e-vouchers for the purchase of assistive and access technologies. This initiative is part of the ‘Tech-Assist’ project and aims to enhance the social inclusion and autonomy of children. Pre-registration begins on October 1, 2025, at 10:00 AM!” the announcement states.

According to the source, the program is available to minors who reside in Romania, hold a valid disability certificate, are legally represented by parents/guardians, and have not benefited in the past year from public funding for the same type of technology.

With this e-voucher, families can purchase a wide range of products and technologies designed to improve daily life, including wheelchairs, walking frames, orthoses and prostheses, hearing aids, screen readers, specialized software, adapted furniture, alarm systems, and other devices that increase autonomy.

According to the cited source, the maximum value of an e-voucher is 39,900 lei, VAT included. „Up to three products and three compatible accessories can be purchased, depending on the child’s specific needs,” the institution specifies.