Arad City Hall, together with the authorized operator SLC Timis and in partnership with OIREP Eco Positive and MGG Recycling, invites you to recycle! From October 21 to November 29, the autumn edition of the disposal of old or broken electrical appliances will take place. Arardenians can get rid of any waste electrical, electronic or household electrical equipment for free.

During the above-mentioned period, the collection operator SLC Timis can be called to register your orders for the collection of electrical waste.

The action comes in support of individuals and legal entities wishing to dispose of old or broken appliances responsibly and free of charge.

Pick-up orders from home or business premises are taken as follows:

from Monday to Friday, between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. on TelVerde 0800.444.800 (free of charge)

daily between 09.00-17.00 on 0751.302.123 by SMS (normal rate) or WhatsApp (mentioning the name and address of the depositor).

permanently via the online order form available on www.colecteaza.ro/contact

Following the order, you will be called by a representative of the authorized operator SLC Timis to arrange the pick-up date. Electrical waste will be collected from your home or business premises during the action period, between 9.00-15.00.

On Saturday, November 16, between 9:00 – 15:00, 3 temporary collection points will be available at the following addresses:

Alfa area – behind Carrefour, next to the Church

Micalaca area – P-ța Mioriței, behind block 129

Aradul Nou area – Calea Timișorii nr.39

At these collection points, residents can bring any old or defective electrical appliances.

Respond positively to the collection and recycling of old or used electrical appliances, light bulbs and batteries! Contribute to protecting the environment and saving the Earth’s resources. And to the cleanliness of our community.

For more details and information about the campaign, please contact the SLC Timis representative, Mr. Adrian Manu, on 0751 302 114

The team of the Timiș Selective Collection System for Electrical Waste ensures the free collection of this electrical waste and its safe transportation to recycling factories accredited according to European standards, where this waste will be treated and recycled according to environmental standards.