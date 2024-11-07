The new Local Council of the commune of Brazii was constituted

Please follow and like us:

Yesterday, November 06, 2024, at 12:30, the meeting of the new local council of Brazii commune, resulting from the elections of June 9, took place.

Together with the elected mayor, Dorin Catana, during the meeting, the 9 local councillors validated by the Gurahonț Court on October 24, 2024, took the oath of allegiance, as follows:

Andar Adina Cristina (PSD)

Căprar Abiam Cadmiel Abiam (Forța Dreptei)

Costea Ciprian Vasile (PSD)

Demea Dorel Ioan Dorel (AUR)

Florea Vasile Marin Vasile (PSD)

Purice Lucian Purice (PUSL)

Urs Eugen Eugen Iustin (PNL)

Vesa Ioan (PNL)

Vesa Nicușor Vasile (PNL).

„I wish that, throughout our term of office, we remain committed to our mission of resolving and managing the needs and problems of citizens, under the law, aware that, through our decisions, we directly influence their lives. Contributing to the economic, social and cultural development of our locality, it is essential that transparency and openness to constructive dialog prevail in this council”, said Dorin Catana, Mayor of Brazii.

The Prefect’s Institution was represented by Marius Sulincean, sub-prefect of Arad County, and Adriana Dărău, legal counselor.